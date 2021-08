Don Everly, half of The Everly Brothers duo with his brother Phil, died Saturday in Nashville at age 84. The Everly Brothers are Country Music Hall of Fame members, inducted in 2001, and were instrumental in shaping rock and roll with such global classics as "Bye Bye Love," "Wake Up, Little Susie," and "All I Have To Do Is Dream." The Everly Brothers were also members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.