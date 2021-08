A major earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday morning and was felt across the Caribbean.Authorities report that at least 227 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more are wounded or missing. The prime minister has declared a state of emergency.People fled their homes for fear that buildings might collapse when the magnitude 7.2 tremor struck at approximately 8.30am.A 5.2 magnitude aftershock was also recorded about 20 minutes after the initial shaking, several smaller shocks followed.The epicentre of the quake was 8km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150km west of the capital Port-au-Prince. Two hotels in the town of Les Cayes have collapsed and hospitals are overwhelmed.Haiti is still recovering from a devastating earthquake in 2010 much nearer the densely populated capital that is believed to have killed as many as 300,000 people.Follow for live updates