Poudre River Public Library Board of Trustees Begins National Search for New Executive
Director David Slivken Announces Retirement From the Library District. After five years leading the Poudre River Public Library District, David Slivken has announced he will retire on November 12, 2021. The Board of Trustees is moving forward with a national search for the new executive director and hopes to have final candidates chosen in October. Slivken’s career in libraries spans 50 years.northfortynews.com
