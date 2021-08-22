Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

Poudre River Public Library Board of Trustees Begins National Search for New Executive

By Jonson Kuhn
Posted by 
northfortynews
northfortynews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Director David Slivken Announces Retirement From the Library District. After five years leading the Poudre River Public Library District, David Slivken has announced he will retire on November 12, 2021. The Board of Trustees is moving forward with a national search for the new executive director and hopes to have final candidates chosen in October. Slivken’s career in libraries spans 50 years.

northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Trustees#Poudrelibraries Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Larimer County, COPosted by
northfortynews

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Provides Positive Summer Experience to Over 800 Kids

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (BGCLC) just concluded another action-packed summer program serving more than 800 kids across 11 locations in Estes Park, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Wellington. This comprehensive, full-day program operated Monday through Friday, included free meals and snacks provided by the Food Bank for Larimer County, and was one of the most affordable and accessible summer programs to families, regardless of financial circumstances.
Larimer County, COPosted by
northfortynews

Property Tax Savings for Seniors & Disabled Veterans

Are you still reeling from the recent increases in your property tax assessments? As the value of Colorado real estate booms, we will continue to see increases in our real property taxes since our tax amount is based on the assessed value. Senior citizens and honorably discharged disabled veterans are eligible for property tax savings. Make certain that you or the seniors in your life are taking advantage of this helpful savings.
Wellington, COPosted by
northfortynews

Wellington Senior Center Awarded a Grant for a Fifteen-Passenger Bus

The Wellington Senior Resource Center is open and offering valuable service to the community after a year of limited service due to COVID-19. The center is championed by wonderful volunteers who served over 2,132 hours in 2019. Seeking to create a welcoming and helpful space for the community’s seniors, Director Dorothy McClure shared, “The Wellington Senior Center provides vital support to area seniors by providing a gathering place to share a healthy meal with friends; a friendly place to obtain useful information regarding senior issues; and stimulating fun and educational outings.”
Larimer County, COPosted by
northfortynews

Larimer County Health Officials Strongly Recommend Residents Wear Masks in Indoor Settings as COVID-19 Increases

Due to the rapidly increasing threat of the Delta variant, primarily among unvaccinated people, Larimer County Health officials are calling on unvaccinated residents to make the decision to get vaccinated without delay. Additionally, officials are strongly recommending that all community members, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks in public indoor settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Larimer County, COPosted by
northfortynews

New Larimer County Emergency Operations Center Opens

In a light summer breeze on July 29, 2021, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners cut the ribbon on the new Larimer County Emergency Operations Center [EOC] facility. The result of a cooperative effort by Larimer County, the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority [LETA], the city of Loveland, and many other local partners, the new EOC was built for about half the cost of Larimer County constructing one alone. “We know the new EOC will continue to strengthen our abilities to respond to community disasters,” said Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas.
Weld County, COPosted by
northfortynews

Local Boys & Girls Club Employee Named 2021 Maytag Dependable Leader

Andrea Everett, director of community outreach and onboarding at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County, is the recipient of the 2021 Maytag Dependable Leader Award for her dedication and leadership during one of the most challenging years. The award includes a $20,000 grant from Maytag to support Andrea’s inspiring vision to help young people reach their full potential. For six years, Andrea has been essential to the success of the organization. Starting out as a Clubhouse Director and moving into the role of hiring and training staff, as well as managing community outreach and volunteers, Andrea has gone above and beyond especially during the pandemic. She has taken on any role needed to keep serving youth from basketball referee to homework helper, her dedication to the community is exceptional.
Colorado StatePosted by
northfortynews

Nurture that Green Thumb, Become a Certified Master Gardner

Colorado State University (CSU) Extension’s Certified Colorado Gardener program has been providing practical training for amateur and experienced gardeners for over 45 years. For the second year in a row, the program has been moved to an online, virtual format, informally known as ‘Green School.’. “These courses were developed by...
Weld County, COPosted by
northfortynews

Chapter 21 Solar Energy Facility Regulations Approved

Finalizing a more than six-month process to shed light on solar designations in unincorporated Weld County, the Board of Commissioners approved Chapter 21 (Areas and Activities of State Interest) code changes Monday after a three-reading process. “These code changes conclude more than six months of work between the county and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy