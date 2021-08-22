Poudre River Public Library Board of Trustees Begins National Search for New Executive

Andrea Everett, director of community outreach and onboarding at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County, is the recipient of the 2021 Maytag Dependable Leader Award for her dedication and leadership during one of the most challenging years. The award includes a $20,000 grant from Maytag to support Andrea’s inspiring vision to help young people reach their full potential. For six years, Andrea has been essential to the success of the organization. Starting out as a Clubhouse Director and moving into the role of hiring and training staff, as well as managing community outreach and volunteers, Andrea has gone above and beyond especially during the pandemic. She has taken on any role needed to keep serving youth from basketball referee to homework helper, her dedication to the community is exceptional.