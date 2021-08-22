Seacoast faces extended heavy rain and wind but avoids worst of Tropical Storm Henri

PORTSMOUTH — As Henri hit southern New England as a tropical storm Sunday, it appeared Seacoast New Hampshire and York County, Maine, would be spared the worst of it. "It didn't stay a hurricane for very long, less than 24 hours," said Nicki Becker, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. "It has already been downgraded and by the time it reaches our area, it will likely be downgraded again, to a tropical depression."