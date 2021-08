Giorgio Armani has always been a pioneer. Always ahead of the times, the style icon has been popular for at least four decades – and not just in the fashion world. Mr. Armani's penchant for Italian excellence is also reflected in another sector of his business: food. “I have an idea of ​​style as a lifestyle, of sophisticated simplicity as a sign of elegance in every area," explains the designer. ”Food, which is one of the most important elements of daily life, could not be missing from my world," explains the designer. From Milan to Tokyo to New York to Paris, Mr. Armani owns 20 restaurants and two clubs to date.