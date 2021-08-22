Kanye West and Irina Shayk Have Broken Up
Kanye West and Irina Shayk have called it quits. The "Ultralight Beam" rapper and the Russian supermodel have reportedly broken up after two months of dating. The couple was first spotted together during West's 44th birthday last June in Provence, France. Multiple reports later said that West, 44, and Shayk, 35, had been seeing each other for weeks after their relationships ended with Kim Kardashian and Bradley Cooper, respectively.www.harpersbazaar.com
Comments / 0