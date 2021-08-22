Cancel
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Have Broken Up

By Quinci LeGardye
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West and Irina Shayk have called it quits. The "Ultralight Beam" rapper and the Russian supermodel have reportedly broken up after two months of dating. The couple was first spotted together during West's 44th birthday last June in Provence, France. Multiple reports later said that West, 44, and Shayk, 35, had been seeing each other for weeks after their relationships ended with Kim Kardashian and Bradley Cooper, respectively.

