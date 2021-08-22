Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Artist Tacita Dean on Her ‘Exhibition in a Box’ and Why Cinema Must Be Saved

By Julie Belcove
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZs6J_0bZbphKY00

Hunkered down in her new Berlin studio during the pandemic, Tacita Dean completed two films, designed ballet sets and costumes, scrapped her initial plans for a museum commission (which Covid restrictions rendered undoable) and instead made 130 photographs of her postcard collection for it and, with a little help from a collaborator, created 100 largely handmade editions, each with 50 different objects—a total of 5,000 items—for a project titled Monet Hates Me. And the rest of us patted ourselves on the back for cleaning out a closet or two.

But Dean, who came to the forefront in the ’90s as a Young British Artist and crossed over into mainstream consciousness with her crusade to save film from digital obliteration, welcomed the no-excuses opportunity to work. For instance, she’d intended to make Monet since 2015, when she was an artist in residence at the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles . “Had I not had the time [of lockdown],” says Dean, cozy in a poncho, her gray hair in a no-fuss bun, “it might have hung over me for the rest of my life.”

She had bucked convention at the Getty by foregoing a scholarly project in favor of “utterly random exploration.” The first time she wandered the archives, she says, “I pointed to a box, and they got it down. In it was the key to Auguste Rodin ’s studio. That started the whole journey.”

Her take on the key is now “object number one” of the boxed trove, all inspired by treasures she discovered at the Getty. Another example is Piet Mondrian’s carte de visite, on which she crossed out his Paris address and wrote his New York one. “It’s very eccentric,” she says.

Equally quirky: All 50 items fit snugly in a box, though they’ll be removed for viewing as part of a solo exhibition at Marian Goodman Gallery in New York this month, along with the films and postcard photographs, the latter a study in form in tribute to modernist sculptor Barbara Hepworth . Also on view: pieces created in connection to The Dante Project, the Royal Ballet production based on the Divine Comedy premiering in London in October, including a 40-foot blackboard drawing playing on the dichotomies of black and white, positive and negative.

Dean had moved to LA not only for the Getty residency but also because she was alarmed that celluloid film was going the way of the typewriter. “I really needed to take the argument to save film to the heart of Hollywood,” she says, emphasizing that she is not anti-digital (and even made one of the earliest digital works, in 1996) but believes film is irreplaceable. “It’s a lot about poetry. Every film frame is different. It’s rich in its potential for mistakes that can be beautiful. It’s worth saving.”

Acclaimed for her subtle, atmospheric films— David Hockney passionately smoking cigarettes, Merce Cunningham sitting as still as his partner John Cage’s composition 4’33” is silent—Dean has lately been pushing the medium’s boundaries with innovations such as masking the camera’s aperture gate and reusing a roll of film to capture multiple images in the same frame. Dean undertakes the editing herself the old-fashioned way, cutting by hand. “You’re endlessly having to watch your thing all the way to get to the bit you want to change,” she says. “That constant spooling and unspooling, it’s a process and a ritual.”

Fortuitously, she had shot both new films in the show before leaving LA. (Brexit complicated her ability to remain while retaining the right to live in Germany, her longtime home.) The first, Pan Amicus, is a commission celebrating the Getty Center’s 20th anniversary. The second, One Hundred and Fifty Years of Painting, is more personal, documenting a dialogue between her friends Luchita Hurtado and Julie Mehretu . “I worked out that Luchita was going to be 100 and Julie was going to be 50 on the same day, so I proposed they have a conversation about painting, because they’re two amazingly brilliant, beautiful women and painters,” says Dean, who directed it months before Hurtado’s death at age 99.

Dean says she had been hopeful that film was “back from the brink” but sees the theater closures and streaming dominance brought on by the pandemic as perhaps insurmountable threats. “People really need to go to cinemas,” she says. “If we lose cinema, we’re going to lose something profound.”

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piet Mondrian
Person
Monet
Person
Luchita Hurtado
Person
David Hockney
Person
Merce Cunningham
Person
Auguste Rodin
Person
Barbara Hepworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemas#Poetry#New Berlin#Covid#The Dante Project#Royal Ballet#Pan Amicus#The Getty Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
Variety

‘The Lost Leonardo’ Review: An Enthralling Art-World Mystery That Only Starts By Asking: Is It or Isn’t It?

Early in “The Lost Leonardo,” there is one of those whoa! moments that can make you think that no movie is more gripping than a great documentary mystery about the art world. In 2005, two dealers stumble onto an obscure painting of Jesus Christ, his hand raised in a sacramental gesture, that’s being offered at auction in New Orleans. They think the painting has…something. So they team up to purchase it for $1,175. Much of the canvas has been painted over, and after they bring it to the noted art restorer Dianne Modestini, she goes to work on it, removing...
Visual Artpilot.com

Two On-Screen Events Feature Art and Life of Van Gogh

The Sunrise Theater presents two unique cinematic experiences on the works and life of Vincent Van Gogh, with introductions by two local art experts Molly Gwinn and Ellen Burke. The Exhibition on Screen (EOS) showing of “Sunflowers” will premiere at the Sunrise on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. EOS...
Chicago, ILNWI.com

Exhibit of works by street artist Banksy opening in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — An exhibit of more than 80 works by the graffiti artist known publicly only as Banksy is coming to Chicago. “The Art of Banksy” is scheduled to open Saturday and run through Oct. 31 in a shuttered, 45,000-square-foot broadcast communications museum. The Associated Press got an early...
Visual ArtWashington Post

Local artists look back on a year of upheaval in this Phillips Collection exhibition

One of the most striking artworks in the Phillips Collection’s “Inside Outside, Upside Down” — a juried group exhibition of works by area artists — is a sort of mirror into history. Tim Tate’s “Justinian’s Oculus,” made of glasslike plastic, sets an ornate frame around a tightly packed cluster of 3-D faces and skulls, evoking the victims of a plague that wracked the Byzantine Empire. That was in the 6th century, but this sculpture — and the show that contains it — wouldn’t exist without the events of 2020.
Visual Artartforum.com

Joseph Henry on immersive van Gogh

IT COULD NOT BE AVOIDED. With the lingering force of a traumatic memory, an advertisement for “Immersive Van Gogh” resurfaced constantly across social media. All over our screens, clips of masked visitors taking in wall-size projections of the Dutch painter’s self-portraits, still lifes, and landscapes proliferated. A thousand Starry Nights bloomed in rapid succession. Any cursory investigation of the phenomenon would uncover a veritable ecosystem of similarly titled, large-scale digital van Gogh installations, their locations ranging from Atlanta to Antwerp, Houston to Hangzhou: “Immersive Van Gogh,” “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” “Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition,” “Van Gogh Alive.”
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

How the ‘art of the insane’ inspired the surrealists – and was twisted by the Nazis

On a winter’s day in 1898, a stocky young man with a handlebar moustache was hurrying along the banks of a canal in Hamburg, north Germany. Franz Karl Bühler was in a panic, fleeing a gang of mysterious agents who had been tormenting him for months. There was only one way to escape, he thought. He must swim for it. So he plunged into the dark water, close to freezing at this time of year, and struck out for the far side. When he was hauled on to the bank, soaked and shivering, it became clear to passersby that there was something odd about the man. There was no sign of his pursuers. He was confused, perhaps insane. So he was taken to the nearby Friedrichsberg “madhouse”, as it was known then, and taken inside. He would remain in the dubious care of the German psychiatric system for the next 42 years, one of hundreds of thousands of patients who lived near-invisible lives behind the asylum walls.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Frieze Is Bringing Its Sculpture Garden Event to Regent’s Park in London

On view from September 14 to October 31. London‘s Regent’s Park will get a facelift this September, when Frieze transforms the area into a sculpture park. Now when we say variety — we mean a truly diverse set of artworks, such as a colorful totemic statue by Annie Morris, to Stoyan Dechev’s Looney Tunes-esque lightning cloud, Event Horizon (2019), to Daniel Arsham’s Roman bust, Unearthed Bronze Eroded Melpomene (2021).
New York City, NYthethreetomatoes.com

Support costume artists by visiting a fabulous exhibition

Although many of us start to slow down during these last hazy, hot and humid days of summer, the Broadway community is actively gearing up for a very busy fall. As a precursor to the theatre openings, a wonderful exhibit of theatre, film, ballet, and live event costumes has gone on display at the former Modell’s space on 42nd Street.
Designhypebeast.com

Perrotin Enlists 12 Artists to Show Their Take on the Symbolic Nature of Flowers

Featuring Takashi Murakami, Iván Argote and more. Flowers have always carried a certain duality within the context of society. On one hand, they are commonly used to commemorate love or to enliven a space or setting. On the other, flowers naturally wither quickly, showcasing the temporal nature of all life on earth. As such, flowers have always been a fascinating subject of artists dating back millennia. For its latest online Viewing Salon, Perrotin presents “Wildflower,” an exhibition featuring 12 different artists who pay homage to the flower as a symbol of beauty, optimism and child-like innocence.
Visual ArtLiterary Hub

Mariella Guzzoni on Van Gogh’s Love of Literature

Big Table is a half-hour arts program/podcast, an exploration of art and culture as told through interviews with authors and artists, conducted and curated by writer, editor, and publisher JC Gabel and a small cast of contributors. In this episode, Italian curator Mariella Guzzoni discusses Vincent’s Books: Van Gogh and...
Visual ArtPosted by
AFAR

An Immersive Monet Digital Art Show Is Now Open in Toronto

“Beyond Monet” is open in Toronto from August 12 through October 3, 2021. Tickets are on sale now for the “Beyond Monet” experience featuring paintings by the famous French impressionist. Did you already go to a digital Van Gogh exhibit this summer? Now that Canada’s reopened its borders to the...
MuseumsArchDaily

Architectural Drawings: Hidden Masterpieces from Sir John Soane’s Museum

A visual, large-format compilation of some the finest architectural drawings from Sir John Soane’s extensive collection. The architect, teacher and collector Sir John Soane compiled what was probably the first comprehensive collection of architectural drawings in the world. Comprising 30,000 drawings at the time of his death in 1837, it remains one of the jewels in the crown of architectural art.
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Black Beauty: An Exhibition Celebrating Artists of Color

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) —A new exhibition is on display at the Arthur Roger Gallery at 432 Julia St in New Orleans. The exhibition showcases the beauty in America’s black culture. Tim Francis is the Exhibition Curator of the new exhibition titled “Black Beauty.” The collection of art is a...
Visual Artveranda.com

Inside Author and Antiques Dealer Emily Eerdmans's Wildly Immersive Gallery-In-Residence

Emily Eerdmans's gallery was once a cult secret among New York’s design cognoscenti. Tucked beneath a landmarked 1838 townhouse in Greenwich Village, the art gallery-slash- interiors emporium was unmarked and ivy-hidden. That all changed this year. Up went a bold metal plaque (“EERDMANS”), and in waltzed a parade of chintz-masked patrons: Eerdmans had rented half the building, and now anyone jonesing for demilune consoles, whimsical oil sketches, or throw pillows painted to look like pugs can trip effortlessly into her taffeta-curtained world.
Vigo County, INTribune-Star

Paintings by River City artist featured in Vigo library's virtual exhibit

River City Art Association member Christel Gutelius is RCAA’s August artist of the month featured in a Vigo County Public Library YouTube exhibition at https://youtu.be/qgYGz5gew-c/. Natural settings are her preferred subject matter, which she interprets using oil paints as her preferred medium. “I am most inspired by God’s manifestations in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy