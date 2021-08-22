Jewel, Cheryl Burke, Nikki Walter and More Participate in Kroger’s Wellness Experience Day 2

Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger (2)

Prioritizing health! Day 2 of the Kroger Wellness Experience treated attendees to important panel discussions, delicious cooking demos and guided group fitness classes, led by a star-studded lineup including Jewel, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke , fitness guru Nikki Walter and more at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, August 21.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and event co-founder led Jewel’s Anxiety Workshop, where she shared her own personal tips for battling anxiety and how to not let it rule everyday life on the Jewel’s Inspiration Zone stage, sponsored by American Greetings.

Jewel, 47, participated in two more panels. She joined Lucrerer Braxton, Hudson Bay Co.’s Alanna, Morgan Angelique Owens, and founder and CEO of WISE Wellness Guild Stevi Carr, for the Female Founders panel on the Inspire Lounge stage. She also sat alongside Ryan Wolfington and Amy Nelson on the Inspire Lounge stage for the Mental Health in the Workplace discussion.

The “Foolish Games” singer also introduced the Women in Wellness panelists: Procter & Gamble’s Barbie Blair, Kroger Health’s president Colleen Lindholz, Johnson & Johnson’s Dr. Lisa Larkin and Kroger Co’s Pat Achoe, which took place on the Inspire Lounge stage.

Inspiring changemaker and Big & Little star Allison Warrell took the Inspire Lounge stage to lead the Different Abilities, Better World panel, sponsored by American Greetings. The TLC reality star shared her personal journey and discussed inclusion in the health and fitness industry. She was joined by Devon Spivey, Bobby Somers and Megs Gelfgot.

Fitness guru Nikki Walter led the GoFit Roller Rehabilitation + Sound Bath at the Meditation Tent in the Active Zone, presented by Blue Triton. She guided festival-goers through a targeted toning workout exclusively using the GoFit Roller.

Later in the day, Charlie Brenneman, Jessica Eye and Lauren Sesselmann gathered on the Main Stage for The Pro-Athlete Mindset discussion, while Cheryl Burke, Morgan Owens and Nicole Kalhorn held the Mental Health in the BIPOC Communities discussion on the Inspire Lounge stage. Jewel’s Inspiring Children Alumni Clarissa Perez performed Souls From the Street: Spoken Word on the main stage. Attendees were also treated to cooking demos from Chef Lorenzo Boni and a Firehouse Cook-Off. Day 2 closed out with the Shine On Concert, featuring musical performances by Willie Jones and RaeLynn.

Keep scrolling below for photos from Day 2 of Kroger’s The Wellness Experience.