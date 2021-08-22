Zac Taylor Gives Potential Timeline for Decision About Naming Starting Offensive Line

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line hasn't allowed a sack in two preseason games, which is part of the reason why head coach Zac Taylor still doesn't know who his starting guards are going to be.

Jonah Williams and Riley Reiff will start at left and right tackle, respectively. Trey Hopkins is expected to be the starting center, but both guard spots are still up for grabs.

“Those two veterans (Quinton Spain and Xavier Su'a-Filo) played well in the game," Taylor said on Sunday. "There was good things to build off with them. The young guys have showed progress. It hasn’t been that no ones taken ahold of it [the starting job]. I think there’s been progress from everyone involved in the battle. That’s encouraging. We still have seven more days here to really formulate what our final plan is going to be and we plan to utilize it. There’s no reason not to. But again, I did think that the two veterans that went in there showed well. We saw some stuff from Jackson and from Mike and of course D’Ante will be back in the mix this week. I think they have a lot of potential.”

Taylor hopes to have his starting line in place following next Sunday's game against the Dolphins. It feels like veterans Quinton Spain and Xavier Su'a-Filo have the lead, but they haven't won the battle yet.

"I think that would be ideal," Taylor said when asked about the timeline. "After the [Miami] game, going into that final week before the game [opener] to have a general idea. There won't be a lot of information that we'll gain next week from practices in terms of that competition. So, again, it's not set in stone that when this game ends, we'll name the starters. But I think we'll probably have a pretty good idea of what direction we're headed for Week 1."

Taylor did confirm that he plans on having Hopkins start at center when the Bengals host the Vikings on Sept. 12 in the regular season opener.

