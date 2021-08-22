Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zac Taylor Gives Potential Timeline for Decision About Naming Starting Offensive Line

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line hasn't allowed a sack in two preseason games, which is part of the reason why head coach Zac Taylor still doesn't know who his starting guards are going to be.

Jonah Williams and Riley Reiff will start at left and right tackle, respectively. Trey Hopkins is expected to be the starting center, but both guard spots are still up for grabs.

“Those two veterans (Quinton Spain and Xavier Su'a-Filo) played well in the game," Taylor said on Sunday. "There was good things to build off with them. The young guys have showed progress. It hasn’t been that no ones taken ahold of it [the starting job]. I think there’s been progress from everyone involved in the battle. That’s encouraging. We still have seven more days here to really formulate what our final plan is going to be and we plan to utilize it. There’s no reason not to. But again, I did think that the two veterans that went in there showed well. We saw some stuff from Jackson and from Mike and of course D’Ante will be back in the mix this week. I think they have a lot of potential.”

Taylor hopes to have his starting line in place following next Sunday's game against the Dolphins. It feels like veterans Quinton Spain and Xavier Su'a-Filo have the lead, but they haven't won the battle yet.

"I think that would be ideal," Taylor said when asked about the timeline. "After the [Miami] game, going into that final week before the game [opener] to have a general idea. There won't be a lot of information that we'll gain next week from practices in terms of that competition. So, again, it's not set in stone that when this game ends, we'll name the starters. But I think we'll probably have a pretty good idea of what direction we're headed for Week 1."

Taylor did confirm that he plans on having Hopkins start at center when the Bengals host the Vikings on Sept. 12 in the regular season opener.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Gives Details on Rehab: "Every Workout to Me was Life or Death"

Joe Burrow on AFC North: "We're Coming to Challenge the Division"

Duke Tobin on Jackson Carman: "He's Gotta Get Himself in Peak Shape"

Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
322
Followers
783
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Tobin
Person
Zac Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Afc North#Bengals Offense#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Washington

Zac Taylor Confirms Joe Burrow Won't Play Preseason Game Vs. Washington

Joe Burrow won't play preseason game vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Joe Burrow will miss his second straight preseason game Friday against the Washington Football Team, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed. "Not playing Burrow this week," Taylor told reporters after practice Monday. "That's my Week 2...
NFLCincy Jungle

Anthony Muñoz chimes in on Zac Taylor being on hot seat

2021 may very well prove to be the most important year of Zac Taylor’s coaching career. At least, if he wants to remain a head coach, that is. After winning just six games over his first two seasons as a head coach at any level, Taylor needs a big showing this fall if he wants to remain in his current position with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drops in Practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their last training camp practice on Wednesday. It was a short, quick session that simulated what Friday's would be like during the season. "Today was our version of a 'Fast Friday,' of what an in season Friday schedule will look like, letting our guys get a taste for that before we go on this road game," head coach Zac Taylor said. "We will see it again in Week 2 (of the regular season) when we go on the road. I want them to get a feel for what a Friday feels like, the time they'll have in the afternoon and then tomorrow will be the walkthrough stuff."
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals: How many games does Zac Taylor need to win to save his job?

Zac Taylor’s first two seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals head coach has been marred by difficulty. The first season he took over a team whose quarterback’s best years were behind him in Andy Dalton. The defense wasn’t the same defense that Marvin Lewis had helped cultivate in his tenure. In...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor downplays Ja’Marr Chase drop issues

Ja’Marr Chase put in a discouraging performance Friday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason game against the Washington Football Team. It was enough to prompt his coach to call for improvement, but not enough to panic yet. Chase was responsible for three drops on Friday, all of them coming on third...
NFLCincy Jungle

Zac Taylor comments on Ja’Marr Chase’s struggles

It was an ugly Friday night for rookie Ja’Marr Chase. Chase, the Bengals’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, didn’t play too much, just a couple of series, but he did get enough targets to put together his worst professional showing. Now, there are several things to remember. The...
NFLCincy Jungle

Zac Taylor emphasizes ‘competition’ still going on at guard positions

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive lines as a whole have looked improved during the preseason, as far as pass protection goes. There have still been notable issues on the inside of the line at times though, and a carousel of faces have been playing different positions with different units. At this...
NFLCincy Jungle

Zac Taylor discusses status of Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample

The Cincinnati Bengals got some terrible news Sunday morning, as promising rookie pass-rusher Joseph Ossai is set to miss the upcoming season due to a torn meniscus. Not long after that report came out, head coach Zac Taylor met with the media and gave an update on Ossai. While Taylor acknowledged Ossai has a knee injury, he wouldn’t confirm it’s of the season-ending variety.
NFL247Sports

Why Bengals' Zac Taylor isn't worried about Ja'Marr Chase yet

It is still the preseason so everything has to be taken with a grain of salt, but Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Ja'Marr Chase has not had a smooth start to his professional career. The No. 5 overall pick has looked rusty and struggled with drops throughout the preseason. The Bengals know Chase has immense potential, but the drops have become a concern.
NFLNBC Sports

Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow’s shown us enough to know he’ll be ready to play

Quarterback Joe Burrow hasn’t played in the Bengals’ first two preseason games and head coach Zac Taylor hasn’t revealed whether he will play against the Dolphins this week, but he made it clear on Monday that he doesn’t need to see Burrow play in August to know that he’ll be where he needs to be in September.
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals: 8 potential coaching replacements if Zac Taylor is fired

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 13: Zac Taylor the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals disagrees with a game official's ruling during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) When thinking about who could take...
NFLclnsmedia.com

What Makes Brian Callahan So Invaluable To Zac Taylor and Bengals

CINCINNATI — Calling plays in an NFL game isn’t a one-man job. It hasn’t been for a long time. Look no further than the Bengals to understand the unique relationship between a pair of coaches with Super Bowl experience on their resume. Head coach Zac Taylor has the final call...
NFLColumbus Dispatch

Joe Burrow ‘excited’ to play in first game since knee injury

Joe Burrow will be reaching a big milestone when he takes the field on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Miami Dolphins for their preseason finale. After tearing both his ACL and MCL in November of 2020, he took a relentless approach to his rehab process. It paid off.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 3 wide receivers Dolphins passed on for Josh Rosen

In revisiting the 2019 NFL Draft, it is clear to see that the Miami Dolphins missed out on some all-world talent, simply for 109 Josh Rosen pass attempts. Former Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Josh Rosen was released earlier this week, the latest in an unfortunate saga for the former top pick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy