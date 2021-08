WICHITA – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Wichita Wind Surge announced the team’s 138-game schedule for the 2022 season. The season opens on Friday, April 8, and the Wind Surge will host their “Sister City,” the Tulsa Drillers. The opening series at Riverfront Stadium will be a three-game set, the only three-games series at home during the entire season. All remaining home series will be six games in length, similar to 2021.