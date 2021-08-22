Cancel
How to watch, listen, stream Chargers vs. 49ers

By Gavino Borquez
 5 days ago
The Chargers have officially completed their training camp and are now onto the rest of their preseason slate.

Today, they are set to host the 49ers for their second preseason matchup.

Game Information

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Aug. 22 — 4:30 p.m. PT

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Television

The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network and on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County. Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will have the call on NFL Network while Spero Dedes, LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts will be on CBS.

Radio

ALT FM-98.7 (English broadcast)

FM 105.5/94.3 (Spanish broadcast)

Streaming

NFL Game Pass

FuboTV (try it for free)

