Billionaire Jon Stryker Buys Norman Reedus’ Hollywood Castle

Back in 2015, New York-based architect Jon Stryker paid $6.8 million for a famously idiosyncratic Los Angeles home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Storer House . One of only four Wright-designed Mayan Revival textile block houses in L.A, the Storer House was built into the side of a nearly sheer cliff, looming directly over the Sunset Strip’s eastern end. (At the time of Stryker’s purchase, the $6.8 million amount was the most ever paid for a Frank Lloyd Wright residence, a record since eclipsed by the nearby Ennis House .)

Thanks to a restoration project by former owner Joel Silver under the constant supervision of Wright’s grandson Eric Lloyd Wright and the Los Angeles Conservancy, the Storer House is believed to be perhaps the best-preserved Wright home on the West Coast, though its annual maintenance costs continue to be astronomical. It certainly helps that Stryker is a billionaire heir to the Stryker Corp. medical equipment fortune — Forbes says his current net worth tops $4.5 billion , making him America’s 222nd wealthiest person.

Atop the cliff directly above the Storer House lies a large chateau-style mansion. Built in 1926, the medieval castle-style home spans more than 7,700 square feet across multiple levels, all of them with windows overlooking the entire L.A. basin and the Storer House.

Last year, the chateau was sold for $8.5 million to “Walking Dead” actor Norman Reedus and his partner Diane Kruger, who quickly tired of the place, placing it up for sale this summer with a $9.2 million ask. Just sold for a discounted $8.9 million, records reveal the new owner happens to be the next-door neighbor — Jon Stryker himself.