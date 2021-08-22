Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Billionaire Jon Stryker Buys Norman Reedus’ Hollywood Castle

By James McClain
Posted by 
Dirt
Dirt
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Back in 2015, New York-based architect Jon Stryker paid $6.8 million for a famously idiosyncratic Los Angeles home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Storer House . One of only four Wright-designed Mayan Revival textile block houses in L.A, the Storer House was built into the side of a nearly sheer cliff, looming directly over the Sunset Strip’s eastern end. (At the time of Stryker’s purchase, the $6.8 million amount was the most ever paid for a Frank Lloyd Wright residence, a record since eclipsed by the nearby Ennis House .)

Thanks to a restoration project by former owner Joel Silver under the constant supervision of Wright’s grandson Eric Lloyd Wright and the Los Angeles Conservancy, the Storer House is believed to be perhaps the best-preserved Wright home on the West Coast, though its annual maintenance costs continue to be astronomical. It certainly helps that Stryker is a billionaire heir to the Stryker Corp. medical equipment fortune — Forbes says his current net worth tops $4.5 billion , making him America’s 222nd wealthiest person.

Atop the cliff directly above the Storer House lies a large chateau-style mansion. Built in 1926, the medieval castle-style home spans more than 7,700 square feet across multiple levels, all of them with windows overlooking the entire L.A. basin and the Storer House.

Last year, the chateau was sold for $8.5 million to “Walking Dead” actor Norman Reedus and his partner Diane Kruger, who quickly tired of the place, placing it up for sale this summer with a $9.2 million ask. Just sold for a discounted $8.9 million, records reveal the new owner happens to be the next-door neighbor — Jon Stryker himself.

More from DIRT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
710
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
New York State
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Silver
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayan Revival#The Storer House#Ennis House#Stryker Corp#Wonder Woman#English#Cottage#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
Dirt

Unique Midcentury Modern ‘Treehouse’ Up for Grabs Near the Sunset Strip

Click here to read the full article. Always wanted to settle into a crimson-colored bathtub that appears to float over the bustling metropolis below — all while ensconced in a midcentury modern oasis resembling the legendary “Swiss Family Robinson” treehouse? Then your idyllic home awaits in the prime Hollywood Hills, just steps from the Sunset Strip and a couple blocks from West Hollywood. Originally crafted by architect Douglas A. Brown, and enhanced by additional designers through the years, this three-bedroom, four-bath residence has remained in the same family since it was completed in 1952. Now it’s available for the first...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Kathryn Bigelow Now Seeks $8.4 Million for Secluded Beverly Hills Compound

Click here to read the full article. Seems like it might almost be easier for filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow to win a third Oscar than to sell her sophisticated, multi-level loft-like home near the woodsy top of Coldwater Canyon in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City that’s been on and off the market for coming up on three years. Originally set out for sale in late 2018 with a pie-in-the-sky price of $12.9 million, the alluringly secluded architectural compound has since had a succession of high-profile listing agents and declining prices that have brought the current ask down to a...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Snapchat’s Michael O’Sullivan Snaps Up $10.2 Million Brentwood Estate

Click here to read the full article. The remarkable resurgence of Snap, Inc., has investors delighting. Over the past year, the social media juggernaut’s stock price has roughly quadrupled to over $70/share with a current market cap of $113 billion; those sort of bonkers numbers has everyone at the top of the Santa Monica-based company’s food chain feeling flush. Nearly all of the bigwigs have spent the last year gobbling up eight-figure Los Angeles mansions, including Snap’s chief business officer and former chief strategy officer, and the two cofounders. Even the company attorneys are riding the tech wave. Earlier this year, Snap’s...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Dirt

Michelle Pfeiffer’s $25 Million Palisades Mansion Sold to TikTok Investor’s Ex-Wife

Click here to read the full article. Less than a year ago, San Francisco-based philanthropist Stacey Frost forked out $25.1 million for an elephantine Brentwood mansion. Now records reveal she’s already done it again — the former wife of low-profile billionaire Andrew Frost has paid another $25 million for a sumptuous house in the Riviera area of L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood, this one sold by Michelle Pfeiffer and her longtime producer husband David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies,” “Ally McBeal,” “Boston Legal,” “The Practice”). It’s actually not surprising that Frost would be on an L.A. property spending spree, as she appears...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Prolific Pop Song Writer/Producer Kid Harpoon Drops $3.8 Million on Hollywood Hills Home

Click here to read the full article. Thomas Edward Percy Hull, more commonly and amusingly known in the music industry as Kid Harpoon, signed on to the influential Young Turks record label — now called just Young — and released a couple of not especially successful albums before he went on to pen and produce a slew of pop ditties for an impressive roster of chart-topping pop singers. He co-wrote a number of songs for Florence + the Machine’s seminal sophomore album “Ceremonials,” and since then has worked with heavy hitters like Calvin Harris, Lykke Li and Jessie Ware, the latter...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Birdman’s Infamous Miami Party Mansion Back on the Market for $34 Million

Click here to read the full article. The massive Miami Beach mansion that rapper/record producer Birdman spent three years trying to flog, which the face-tatted music mogul finally sold in July 2020 for $10.85 million, is back on the market for three times the price. Located on prestigious and private Palm Island, the property is now listed with Lourdes Alatriste of Douglas Elliman at $33.9 million. The 20,000 square foot house was once owned by music producer Scott Storch, who sold it in 2010 for $7 million to billionaire RockStar Energy Drinks founder Russell Weiner. Weiner soon sold to Birdman, real name...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘Grand Theft Auto’ Creator Dan Houser Buys Ocean-View Santa Monica House

Click here to read the full article. Though Dan Houser and his wife Krystyna Jakubiak already own a $12.5 million mansion in New York City’s posh Brooklyn Heights neighborhood that’s got the added cache of having once belonged to Truman Capote, the couple spread their real estate wings to L.A. last year, picking up a $16.5 million Brentwood estate sited right next door to British heiress Petra Ecclestone’s home and directly across the street from LeBron James’ mansion. Now the English video game mogul and his longtime Russian voice actress wife are expanding their West Coast portfolio, picking up a snazzy Santa...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

‘Life in Pieces’ Star Angelique Cabral Buys Toluca Lake Midcentury Ranch, Sells Studio City Modern Farmhouse

Click here to read the full article. It’s almost unheard-of in Hollywood, but Angelique Cabral and Jason Osborn have done something few are brave enough to attempt: They’ve downsized. Or, more accurately, they’ve swapped a trendy house for a non-trendy (and smaller) one, albeit one that’s arguably in a better area of town. To call it a true downsize would be a little unfair, considering the new house is nearly as expensive ($3.3 million) as the old one ($3.8 million). The former house features three full floors of stylish multi-level living across more than 5,000 square feet. It was built new...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Put Down Waterfront Roots in Jupiter

Click here to read the full article. They’ve been shacked up for a while in a rented Caribbean-inspired waterfront contemporary home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and last year they shelled out nearly $3.5 million for a vacant two-plus-acre acre waterfront lot about seven miles north, on the Loxahatchee River in Jupiter, where word on the street is they plan to build their dream house. Of course, custom building a dream house from scratch is a long, sometimes years-long process. Rather than toss money down the proverbial drain on rent, veteran “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” cover model and actress Kate Upton...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Def Leppard Frontman Joe Elliott Picks Up WeHo Pied-à-Terre

Click here to read the full article. No f-f-f-foolin’ here … Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joe Elliot has officially bought a three-bedroom, 2.5-bath condo in an exclusive, full-service West Hollywood building. Property records reveal the lead singer and one of the founders of the popular ’80s hard rock band Def Leppard — who maintains a primary 3-acre residence hidden away on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland — paid $2.3 million for the contemporary stateside pad. The sixth-floor unit’s open-concept floor plan encompasses more than 1,700 square feet of recently renovated living space adorned with white oak herringbone floors throughout....
LifestylePosted by
Dirt

JFK’s Famed TWA Flight Center from ‘Catch Me If You Can’ Is Now a Retro Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Some buildings are so cinematic they appear tailor-made for the screen, their unique lines and dramatic features seemingly constructed for the sole purpose of illuminating a scene and delighting audiences far and wide. The Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, which today operates as the TWA Hotel, is one such structure. A monument to midcentury architecture, as Mr. Modernism George Smart noted in a 2019 episode of his popular podcast USModernist Radio, the terminal literally has “no bad angles” and filmmakers have certainly taken...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Jennifer Morrison Buys ‘This Is Us’ Creator’s Toluca Lake Home

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this year, prolific screenwriter/producer Dan Fogelman (“This Is Us,” “Cars,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love”) and his longtime wife Caitlin Thompson paid $17.5 million for a sprawling Toluca Lake estate, an amount that remains the most ever paid for a home in the area. Fast forward six months, and the couple has now sold their other “starter” Toluca Lake house, which happens to sit directly around the corner from their big new place. It turns out the smaller home’s new owner is also in the industry; she’s veteran actress Jennifer Morrison (“House,” “Once Upon a...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Kate Hudson’s ‘Truth Be Told’ House Is a Modern Masterpiece

Click here to read the full article. No one knows what goes on behind closed doors. At least that is the sentiment at the core of “Truth Be Told’s” second season, the premiere episode of which dropped on Apple TV+ last week. (New episodes are set to air each Friday through October 22.) Based upon Kathleen Barber’s 2017 novel “Are You Sleeping,” the mystery series’ inaugural season revolved around journalist-turned-podcaster Poppy Scoville-Parnell’s (Octavia Spencer) re-investigation into the decades-old murder case that made her career. This time around sees Poppy looking into the killing of photographer/documentary filmmaker Joshua Keith (Jason O’Mara),...
WorldPosted by
Dirt

Own an Oceanfront Home Plus Lighthouse in the Bahamas

Click here to read the full article. What’s the only thing better than owning a spacious oceanfront home on the northeast shore of Nassau, in the Bahamas? Owning a spacious oceanfront home that also includes its own lighthouse, of course. The lighthouse, which dates to the early 1950s, was a folly of the previous owner, never an actual navigational aid. The top of its five stories offers panoramic views of Montagu Bay, the island of New Providence and the Atlantic. The home is listed by Silvina Andrews at Engel & Völkers Bahamas. The property consists of two plots, which add up...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Neil Patrick Harris Lists Magical Harlem Brownstone With Hidden Room

Click here to read the full article. Actors Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have put their beautifully renovated Harlem brownstone on the market. As first reported by the New York Times, the 20-foot-wide, 8,000 square foot brownstone is listed for $7.3 million with Vickey Barron at Compass. Built in 1907 and purchased by the couple in 2013 for $3.6 million, the townhouse was formerly a bed and breakfast, so required about a year of renovations before the family — Neil, David, and twins Harper and Gideon — could move in. The five-story home boasts 18 rooms in all, including four bedrooms,...
Posted by
Dirt

Russ Weiner Gets $29.5 Million for Madonna’s Old Beverly Hills Estate

Click here to read the full article. They say patience is a virtue and, while that is debatable from a philosophical point of view, it certainly seems to have been for Russ Weiner when it comes to the sale of a showbiz-pedigreed Beverly Hills estate along a particularly prestigious stretch of Sunset Boulevard. The billionaire Rockstar Energy Drink founder, now in his early 50s, can finally drink to the profitable sale of the estate after more than four years on and off the market with several high-profile Platinum Triangle real estate agents and a variety of prices that back in 2017...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

An Entire Desert Town That Once Served as the Backdrop for ‘Airwolf’ Just Sold for $6.25 Million

Click here to read the full article. On a lonely stretch of desert road smack dab between Phoenix and Los Angeles sits a tiny town (population 216!) consisting of a handful of storefronts straddling a solitary block just steps from Interstate 10. Cars still regularly pull off the freeway and into the gas station there, though the pumps haven’t been filled with petrol in years. A sign in the café window reads, “We apologize for being closed temporarily for building maintenance,” though one look through the chalky windows and it’s clear the “temporary” shuttering is anything but.  Desert Center, as it...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Cara Santana Picks Up Swank Hollywood Hills Bachelorette Pad

Click here to read the full article. Most real-life Tinseltown romances rarely play out like they do in those endearingly sappy Hallmark shows. Case in point: “Vida” and “The Real Brothers of Simi Valley” actress Cara Santana and her fiancée Jesse Metcalfe, who had a messy split in 2020 after nearly 13 years together. The result? A called-off engagement, along with the inevitable sale of the 1930s ranch-style Los Angeles house the once-happy couple shared. Santana — also a popular fashion blogger and entrepreneur with her own eponymously named clothing line — has nonetheless trudged on both romantically and residentially. The...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Las Vegas Sun Heiress Buys $14.1 Million Brentwood Park Mansion

Click here to read the full article. Flipping luxury estates at eight-figure prices is a whole different ballgame than flipping “ordinary” suburban homes. High maintenance buyers demand bespoke finishes and name-brand designers, and the bigger and more complicated the house, the more potential for hidden costs. And with a vastly smaller buyer pool, bad timing and bad luck can easily break the bank. Still, the profit potential in a bull market is big. At least one couple that appears to have flipped out successfully are Jim and Andrea Gordon — he’s a private equity exec and the founder of Chicago-based Edgewater...
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Dirt

Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock Raps Into Pasadena Midcentury Modern

Click here to read the full article. This quintessential midcentury modern house sits in one of Pasadena’s best neighborhood pockets, behind gates on a quiet side street. Designed by local architect Robert E. Bennett — a son of J. Cyril Bennett, architect of the Pasadena Civic Auditorium — it was built in 1960 as Bennett’s own personal home, and remained in the family for over 60 years. Earlier this month, the low-slung structure was sold for the very first time ever to Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, best known as a member of iconic, pioneering hip-hop group Beastie Boys. Because the house was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy