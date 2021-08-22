Dayton Flyers football: Young offensive line key for offense

A Dayton Flyers football tradition, team picture day, returned to Welcome Stadium on Sunday. The Flyers posed in every imaginable sort of group in their red uniforms. Players from Kentucky gathered for a group photo, as did players from Cincinnati and players from the Dayton area. Position groups posed together. Players took photos with their parents. The seniors and other classes lined up for photos. Of course, the entire team and all the coaches took seats in the stands as photographers climbed a ladder to take the complete picture of the 2021 Flyers.