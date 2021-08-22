Cancel
Savannah, GA

King Von Murder Suspect Lul Tim Denies Recording With 6ix9ine - Claims He 'Finessed' Him For Money Instead

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSavannah, GA – Lul Tim, the Quando Rondo affiliate arrested for King Von’s murder in November 2020, was caught on camera meeting up with 6ix9ine at a studio in Savannah, Georgia last week. In the footage, it appears both rappers are in the booth working on a song together. But according to Lul Tim, it was all a rouse to get money out of the embattled Brooklyn native.

#Murder#Ga#Quando Rondo
