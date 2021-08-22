Cancel
Greedy Williams Leaves Giants Game with Groin Injury

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
 5 days ago

Cleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams suffered a groin injury that saw him leave the game against the New York Giants. He was labeled questionable to return.

In part because Williams has had issues with injuries basically his entire time with the Browns since being drafted in the second round in the 2018 NFL Draft, many of the initial reactions were doom and gloom. A hamstring which caused him to miss a month in his rookie year, the nerve damage he suffered that caused him to miss his entire second season and a hamstring which has limited him this year.

The Browns are pretty liberal with how they label players out for games, operating largely against the grain. For most teams, out is limited to players that have an obvious and truly awful injury.

Now maybe Williams did suffer an injury that will keep him out for some time, but it's just as possible that he felt some tightness in his groin and the Browns simply deemed him questionable, because there was no reason to push it. He might be back for Tuesday's practice in that scenario.

It's an unknown at this point, but Williams is a safe bet to make the Browns roster, so they want to get him reps, but in a similar manner where if a player like fellow corner Denzel Ward might sneeze, the Browns are going to play it safe. They are almost entirely focused on week one against the Kansas City Chiefs as illustrated by how few of their featured players are even active in this game, let alone playing.

Maybe Greedy Williams has suffered another injury that will keep him out, but it's just as possible that it's entirely a nothing injury that won't cause him to miss anything, similar to the shoulder injury Mack Wilson suffered in the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Update: Per a report from Josina Anderson, the injury was minor and Greedy Williams is fine.

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

