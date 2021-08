COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There might not be another position more synonymous with the Ohio State football program than linebacker. While other positions have grown in stature over the past 20 years, linebacker has always been held at a higher standard in Columbus. But that was during a time when the run game was the primary — and often only — offensive approach, putting a premium on hard-hitting tacklers. That era is why the Buckeyes’ record book is littered with unbreakable tackling records. The career tackling record is 572, the single-season is 211 and the single game is 29.