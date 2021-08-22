10-year-old kills his first buck of 2021

On Aug. 14, 2021, 10-year-old Tanner killed an 8-point buck in full velvet to start his 2021 hunting season off on the right foot. He woke up at 4:30 a.m. to make the trek along with his brother and dad to their grandfather’s farm in Cope, S.C. Tanner and his brother have been hunting with their dad and granddad since they were little boys. They have sat in the stand on youth hunting day, waiting to bag that first buck of the season.