He has been making moves outside of his music career and Blueface seems to be getting more serious about boxing. The California rapper recently revealed that he purchased a restaurant and not long ago, he faced off with a TikTok star in the ring. That doesn't include his work with rapper Chrisean Rock, his artist that he has been developing since last year, and as he continues to diversify his portfolio, Blueface wants the public to take him seriously on all fronts.