Polygon to Create DeFi, Web3 DAO

crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article an Ethereum scaling full-stack solution bringing mass adoption to the Ethereum platform, today announced plans to create a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for DeFi and Web3. Polygon proposes the DAO to bootstrap DeFi growth and help onboard the next 100 million users to its platform. With the majority of...

#Smart Contracts#Web 3 0#Pos#Zk Rollups#Sdk#Rollup#Defiforall Fund#Compound#Barnbridge#Sx Network#Thegraph#Quickswap#Dex#Polygon Network#Polygon Ecosystem Dao#Cto#Dapps
