Polygon to Create DeFi, Web3 DAO

A word we often mention in digital currency mining is the computing power of the mining machine, such as Antminer S9 computing power 13.5T, Antminer L3+815G, what does computing power mean? What does computing power mean? ? How is the computing power unit defined? In fact, the meaning of computing power is very simple. It represents the computing power and calculation performance of the mining machine. He specifically represents the number of operations per second of the overall hash algorithm of the mining machine. We first need to know that the essence of mining is to solve a mathematical calculation. Whoever calculates it first will get a reward (coin). This mathematical calculation method is also very simple, that is, constantly trying to collide the results.