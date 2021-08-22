Willow Island Cooling Tower Collapse(1978)....I blame the Russians

More is being learned about the massive collapse inside Lhoist North America limestone mine (formerly known as Franklin Limestone) in Crab Orchard. A large area of the mountain suddenly caved in dropping 600 feet below the top straight down into the mine. The mine runs about 2 miles deep into the mountain with several entrances and multi-levels. The time was around 6:30 am when this occurred, all employees but a few were in a Safety Meeting. No injuries were reported. Each entrance leads into the mine with many corridors breaking left and right throughout the mine.