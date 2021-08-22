Willow Island Cooling Tower Collapse(1978)....I blame the Russians

Workers from Northumbrian Water Group (NWG) uncovered a new section of Hadrian’s Wall when they were replacing a water main beneath a busy city street near the city center of Newcastle in northeast England. NWG announced the discovery in a statement on Monday.
The nearly 10-foot section of wall was revealed just below surface level. Preserved for almost 2,000 years, the section comprises a small fragment of the original wall, which ran between the island’s eastern and western coasts.
“We believe that we uncovered part of the wall’s earliest phase,” said Philippa Hunter of Archaeological Research Services Ltd., a consulting company hired...
