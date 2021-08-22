Rainbow Six Extraction Shares Gameplay Details With New Trailer
Rainbow Six Extraction developer Ubisoft Montreal has revealed a bunch of new gameplay details for the upcoming video game, set to release in January 2022, alongside a new trailer breaking them all down. The title, which sees players cooperatively take on the alien threat Archæns, brings a number of iconic Rainbow Six operators to play and featuring a custom progression system for individual operators, 12 evolving maps, 13 mission objectives, almost 100 different guns and gadgets, and more.comicbook.com
