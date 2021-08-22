Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
James City County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Newport News, City of Williamsburg, James City, Surry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Newport News; City of Williamsburg; James City; Surry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SURRY...AND SOUTHERN JAMES CITY COUNTIES...THE NORTHERN CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS AND THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surry, VA
County
Surry County, VA
City
Newport News, VA
County
James City County, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#City Of Newport News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy