Bobby Lashley def. Goldberg to retain the WWE Championship

By Jeff Laboon
WWE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS —Bobby Lashley didn’t want to beat Goldberg; he wanted to end the WWE Hall of Famer. With the WWE Title on the line in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, the champion in many ways succeeded, dominating Goldberg and securing another milestone victory in one of the most impressive years in WWE history.

www.wwe.com

