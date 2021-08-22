Cancel
WWE

'WWE 2K22' Trailer Promises a Release Date and Gameplay Improvements

By Aakash Regmi
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2K has released a brand new trailer showcasing the next iteration of the WWE 2K franchise. The game was first announced back in April during WWE's most flagship event, WrestleMania. Ever since the first reveal, we haven't learned much about the game. The developer has now shared some more gameplay cuts which first aired during WWE's SummerSlam event, and it finally has a release date! Unfortunately, it is going to be longer than the traditional wait to get our hands on the game.

