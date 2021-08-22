Cancel
Roman Reigns def. John Cena to retain the Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar returns

WWE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — Roman Reigns battled through three of John Cena’s Attitude Adjustments to extend his dominant Universal Championship reign, but before he could celebrate, old rival Brock Lesnar returned for the first time since WrestleMania 36 in a jaw-dropping main event to SummerSlam 2021. Cena has been a fixture...

