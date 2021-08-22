Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays place Cruz on COVID-19 injured list; Archer, Choi exit

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFuQU_0bZblGYD00
1 of 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list.

The move was announced Sunday about one hour before the Rays hosted the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders. It was not clear if Cruz tested positive for the coronavirus or was deemed a close contact of someone who did.

Tampa Bay also lost starting pitcher Chris Archer and first baseman Ji-Man Choi during the first two innings of the game. The AL East-leading Rays started the day with 16 players, including 15 pitchers, on the IL.

The 41-year-old Cruz, acquired from Minnesota last month, is hitting .198 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 24 games with Tampa Bay. The slugger has a .270 batting average, with 26 homers and 68 RBIs, this season.

Cruz is 42nd on the career home run list with 443.

Archer was pulled because of left hip tightness in his first start since since April 10, when he left a game against the New York Yankees due to right lateral forearm tightness. He allowed one hit and one walk and struck out four before leaving after two scoreless innings.

Choi doubled in the first and scored on Austin Meadow’s single but left after the inning with left hamstring tightness.

The Rays recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza from Triple-A Durham to take Cruz’s place on the roster.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

548K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mazza
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Chicago White Sox#Al#Il#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Nelson Cruz returns to Target Field as first place Rays face Twins

The Tampa Bay Rays have taken control of the American League East, leading the Red Sox by five and the Yankees by seven, as they face the Twins tonight (7:10, BSN) at Target Field. The Rays traded for Twins DH Nelson Cruz on July 22, giving up minor league pitchers...
MLBchatsports.com

Rays' Nelson Cruz Placed on COVID-19 IL; Chris Mazza Recalled from Triple-A

The Tampa Bay Rays announced Sunday they've placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on MLB's COVID-19 injured list. Relief pitcher Chris Mazza was recalled from the Triple-A Durham Bulls to fill the vacant spot on the Rays' 26-man roster. This article will be updated to provide more information on this story...
MLBESPN

Tampa Bay Rays activate Nelson Cruz from COVID-19 list, put Ji-Man Choi on 10-day IL

The Tampa Bay Rays activated designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the COVID-19 injured list and placed first baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. Cruz was placed on the COVID list on Sunday after he didn't feel well before his team played the Chicago White Sox. Manager Kevin Cash said after his team's 9-0 victory that the team opted to keep him away and would test him for the coronavirus.
MLBSportsGrid

Ji-Man Choi Returning to Injured List

It looks like Tampa Bay Rays’ first baseman, Ji-Man Choi, will be making another trip to the injured list with hamstring tightness. Choi left the Rays game early on Sunday, departing after the first inning of the Rays 9-0 victory. Nelson Cruz, who was placed on the COVID-19 list before first pitch, isn’t expected to miss any time and should be back in the lineup on Tuesday when the Rays travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nelson Cruz (COVID-19) active, on first base Tuesday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Nelson Cruz is making his first career start on first base in Tuesday's game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz was activated from the COVID-19 injured list after he was scratched from Sunday's lineup. The 41-year-old veteran is batting second while playing first base for the first time in 1,852 games in the majors. Cruz had exclusively played designated hitter each of the past two seasons, but the Rays are playing without a DH because they are in a National League park.
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Meadows moving to Tampa Bay's bench Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's interleague road game against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Meadows is taking a breather as the Rays wrap up a two-game set in Philadelphia. Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, and Brett Phillips are starting across the outfield for Tampa Bay, who is without a designated hitter in a National League park. Arozarena is hitting cleanup and Phillips is hitting fifth with Kiermaier in the seven-hole.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Rays lineups

The Orioles will attempt to win their third game in a row tonight, weather permitting, with Jahmai Jones staying at second base and Ramón Urías at shortstop while Jorge Mateo is day-to-day with soreness in his lower back. Manager Brandon Hyde said Mateo is feeling better and could be available...
MLBPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Francisco Mejia Has A Knack For Delivering Timely Hits

The Rays are 6-0 when Francisco Mejia hits a home run and 11-2 when he drives in a run. Not bad for a backup catcher. Mejia, though, as the above numbers suggest, is not simply somebody who gives fellow catcher Mike Zunino a breather. Rather, he is a valuable member of the team with the best record in the American League and who has repeatedly demonstrated a knack for hitting in the clutch, especially late in games and with runners on base.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

McClanahan solid, Zunino homers as Rays beat Orioles 6-3

Shane McClanahan won his fifth consecutive start, Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday night. Tampa Bay improved to 16-1 against Baltimore, setting the team record for wins in a season against a single opponent. The Rays have won six straight overall and have an AL-best 80-48 record.
MLBBirmingham Star

MLB roundup: Yasmani Grandal's 8 RBIs propel White Sox to 17-13 win

Yasmani Grandal went 4-for-6 with a double, two homers and eight RBIs in his first game back from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox stormed to a 17-13 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Grandal hit a pair of three-run shots and tied the single-game...
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Is Blake Snell back? Josiah Gray vs. Edward Cabrera; Miguel Sano a sneaky pickup?

If you held on to Blake Snell, give yourself a pat on the back. He's changed up his pitch mix, and over his past five starts he looks like Snell. You can read more about him below. On the surface, it seems like the opposite could be said for Zack Wheeler. Including Wednesday night, Wheeler has a 4.49 ERA over his past nine starts. I'm just not really buying the struggles over his last two outings. In both, it seems like Joe Girardi just left him out there too long. If Wheeler was just taken out after eight innings last night, he would have ended his night with 10 strikeouts over eight innings of four-run ball (only two were earned). Not bad.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Chargers place Nasir Adderly, Ryan Smith on COVID-19 list

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers put safety Nasir Adderly and cornerback Ryan Smith on the COVID-19 list Friday. Adderly missed the first of two joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, which first-year coach Brandon Staley attributed to migraines. A second-round draft pick in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy