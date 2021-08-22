Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

5 Things That Prove That Life’s Best When You Can Be Yourself

By Deborah Tayloe
powerofpositivity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever tried to be something you’re not to impress someone? How did that turn out for you? When the person finds out that you’re not being honest, they won’t stay around long. Molly met a handsome boy, Jake, who is from an affluent family. Molly’s family doesn’t have...

www.powerofpositivity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Luggage#Science Daily
Related
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

Dreaming About an Ex Might Mean These 10 Things

Love is a choice. It takes you a second to fall deep for someone, but it can take a lifetime to get over those feelings. If you start dreaming about an ex, it can cause all sorts of emotions to erupt. If the relationship was toxic, then you might be...
New Hampshire Statepowerofpositivity.com

22 Things an Authentic Person Will Do Without Realizing It

It’s believed that fake people have an unrealistic perception of the world, while authentic people see things realistically. They know there’s good and bad, but they tend to find contentment within themselves no matter what’s happening around them. The fake folks tend to be like the bubble of soap that...
ReligionThought Catalog

Read This When You Feel Like God Is Far Away

Although God may seem far away, he is right there with you. It may seem that he has been distant and he is not as present in your life as he used to be, but he is still there. Remember that he said that he will never leave us or forsake us, and he is a man of his word. I know that you have been busy and life has been overwhelming, but I know you still yearn for your conversations with him, and you still yearn for the times that he has guided you through every decision that you’ve made. I am here to tell you he has been at every step, looking down on you proud at how far you have come. He has had a front row seat in your life, and he knows how much it has taken you to get to this point. He knows all that you can accomplish and he is not surprised when you do well.
Relationship Advicepurewow.com

Divorced? Here’s the One Thing You Should Never Say to Your Ex (Especially if You’ve Got Kids)

When they go low, we go high—words many a divorced parent has no doubt uttered after a less-than-pleasant interaction with their ex-spouse. Still, healthy communication is key in a marriage, and it’s even more critical post-divorce, especially if kids are involved. That’s why when you’re feeling particularly combative with your ex, there’s a group of words you want to avoid: Negative labels.
Netherlandspowerofpositivity.com

Nobody’s Perfect…Cut Yourself Some Slack

Everyone makes mistakes from time to time. However, when you don’t do everything just right, does it trigger frustration or even anger from you? Nobody’s perfect. So now you should reflect and wonder. Why are you so hard on yourself?. When’s the last time you got mad because you didn’t...
LifestyleTelegraph

I'm obsessed with first class – it's so difficult to turn right when you’re used to the high life

There was a programme on Channel 5 this week called Upgrade Me! Secrets of the First Class. Did you see it? It was mostly hopeless; the main highlight was the sight of Christopher Biggins in a monstrously ugly shirt telling viewers, with all the wisdom of a modern-day Confucius, that the trick is to slip a £50 note across the check-in desk inside your passport. Still, there I was, lying on my sofa, watching the thing. Why do we have such a fascination with first class? What is it about having your own little salt and pepper shaker 37,000ft up that we find so enthralling?
LifestyleInternational Business Times

National Tell A Joke Day: 15 Short Jokes That You Can Easily Remember

Celebrated every year on Aug. 16, National Tell A Joke Day, like the name suggests, is all about telling jokes and making people around you laugh. Everyone loves people who are funny, witty and can cheer up others during serious times. Therefore, this day is a great chance for you to make new friends.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

3 Ways Repetitive Thinking Can Hold You Back In Life

Have you ever found yourself stuck in a cycle continuous, repetitive thinking? Do the same worries and fears repeat over and again in your mind, no matter how much time you already pondered them? Is your head mostly filled with the exact string of thoughts or feelings that never seem to go away?
powerofpositivity.com

Manifestation of Your Dreams Comes From These 10 Habits

Remember when you were a kid and wished on falling stars, or what about all the times you blew out the candles on your birthday cake? Children instinctively believe that they can have their hearts’ desires. Even as an adult, you have the power to dream and speak it into manifestation.
Books & LiteratureSlate

“You Can Form a Little Bubble of Imagination Around Yourself”

On this week’s episode of Working, June Thomas spoke with Charlie Jane Anders, a science fiction writer, organizer, and journalist, about her new book Never Say You Can’t Survive, about the power of creative writing during crises. They discussed the importance of being curious when writing, the complicated relationship between fictional characters and their authors, and why she encourages writers to read their work out loud to an audience. This partial transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity.
psychologytoday.com

Getting Up When Life Smacks You in the Head

Resilience is the ability to bounce back from difficulty. We all have the capacity for resilience if we work on it. Resilience is important for wellness: it can reduce depression and anxiety and increase longevity and immunity. Resilience can be enhanced by focusing on five elements: Control, Opportunity, Purpose, Attitude...
KidsYakima Herald Republic

Dear Penny: Is It Weird That My Daughter Wants Me to Evict Her?

My young adult daughter who is living at home recently showed me instructions on how to legally evict an adult child who refuses to leave. This seemed bizarre, especially since she is the only adult child living here. I asked whether she had actually intended for me to see this,...
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I Broke My Oath to My Stepkids and Got Rid of Them Because I Didn't Want to Parent Them Anymore – Story of the Day

I broke my promise to my stepkids by “abandoning and traumatizing” them because I did not want to parent them anymore. I met Josh when I was 25. He was 31, had three kids, and had newly been widowed. In the beginning, we weren’t in a serious relationship. It was just a fling. However, we soon fell head over heels for each other and decided to spend the rest of our lives together.
Family Relationshipsphilosophynews.com

Do you think genetically stupid people should not have kids since the kids will

Children Ethics Read another response about Children, EthicsShare Do you think genetically stupid people should not have kids since the kids will also be like that and having a child would just be adding misery to it's life since it would never be able to be successful or achieve anything. S/he would spend all their life being inferior to other and it would just be a lifetime of pain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy