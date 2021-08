The New York Mets are struggling. After losing five straight games, the team fell below .500 for the first time since early May. Even when things were going well, the team's offense struggled. The Mets have a 93 wRC+ — an advanced stat that measures offense — which is tied for 17th in baseball. The team's offense has been nearly as productive as the Baltimore Orioles, who sit at 38-80 on the season.