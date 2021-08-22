Cancel
LWC Men’s Soccer Suffers Season Opening Loss to Mobile

By Austin Armstrong
935wain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No.12-ranked Lindsey Wilson men’s soccer team fell to the No.18-ranked Mobile Rams 3-1 in the season opener at Walter S. Reuling Stadium. Mobile’s goalkeeper Antoine Bedos had a great game for the Rams stopping 12 shots keeping the Blue Raiders from having any sort of momentum in the match. Wet conditions before the match began made for sloppy conditions and an aggressive match with 7 yellow cards given out in the game.

