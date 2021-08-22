LWC Men’s Soccer Suffers Season Opening Loss to Mobile

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State men's soccer team opens the 2021 regular season with a pair of matches in the Bay Area, first at San Francisco on Thursday before a Sunday night showdown at Santa Clara. 2021 marks the 50th year of Sacramento State men's soccer and the team will celebrate the milestone anniversary throughout the year. The Hornets played two preseason exhibition matches leading into this week's action, drawing on the road at Cal (0-0) and at home against Dominican (1-1). Thursday night's match will be the Hornets' first regular season action in nearly two years, since the team's 2019 season finale at UC Davis. Both thursday and Sunday night's matches will stream live on the WCC Network.