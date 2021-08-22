Sixers: Summer League shows why Doc Rivers should be more flexible

Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Kobe entered the league in 1996 when the Lakers traded for his draft rights. The idea was to combine the young 17-year-old with Shaquille O'Neal and hope for championship success. Kobe was initially going to go to the Charlotte Hornets, but the Lakers pulled off a trade to bring him into their team. The move paid off within two years, as Kobe elevated to All-Star level. And by 2000, the Lakers won the NBA championship - the first of their three consecutive titles till 2002. It was clear that the Kobe-Shaq duo was a success.