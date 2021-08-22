Woman stabbed, carjacked on Piedmont Ave., police say

ATLANTA — Police say a man stabbed a woman and stole her car on Piedmont Ave. early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the corner of Piedmont Ave. and Ponce De Leon around 5 a.m. The woman told officers that the man took her car and sped away. Several bystanders came to the victim’s aid after the carjacking.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Robert Lee Trigger, 35. He crashed the car nearby and was arrested. It’s unclear if Trigger was injured in the crash.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police have not said what Trigger is charged with or if he knew the victim.

