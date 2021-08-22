Cancel
Cars

Chevrolet Bolt Recall: Battery Causing Electric Vehicles To Catch Fire

By Ashley Palya
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors on Friday announced a recall of all its Chevrolet Bolts related to a battery problem causing the electric vehicles to catch on fire. The latest recall is an expansion of the recall last month for 2017-2019 models. The previous recall called for owners to park outdoors, reduce the...

Comments

Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy And GMC Trucks Can't Catch A Break

Just when things were finally beginning to get back on track for General Motors' light-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks, another production pause is about to begin. The Detroit Free Press has confirmed with the automaker that it will idle production at the three plants that build the Chevy Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and HD variants of both starting next Monday for one week's time.
CarsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have One of These Chevy Cars, It Could Catch on Fire, GM Warns

Everyone knows their car needs a check-up or tune-up periodically, but even maintaining those regular visits to your dealership or mechanic may not prevent you from dealing with a very serious problem if you own a certain Chevrolet vehicle. GM recently announced the recall of one type of Chevy car, including all models from the past six years, due to a handful of reported incidents of the vehicle in question setting ablaze. Read on to find out if your car could be affected and what to do if so.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Experiencing An Increasing Amount Of V8 Engine Valve Lifter Issues

GM Authority has received a growing number of emails and messages from General Motors pickup truck and SUV owners experiencing valve lifter problems. Some of these owners are stating that their vehicle has been at the dealership for several weeks while waiting on repairs. The valve lifter issues seem to concern the naturally aspirated 5.3L V8 L84 gasoline engine and the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engines, which can be found in 2019-and-later model year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, as well as 2021-model-year full-size GM SUVs, including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Suburban, Chevy Tahoe, and GMC Yukon.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

F-150 Lightning leak says Ford has an enviable problem with its EV truck

Ford is reportedly doubling production targets for the 2022 F-150 Lightning, aiming to build even more of the all-electric pickups than previously intended in the hope of satisfying apparently unexpected demand. Announced back in May 2021, the F-150 Lightning is the first BEV version of what has long been America’s best-selling truck, though opinions were split on whether its reception would be positive or not.
CarsPosted by
CBS LA

GM Expands Recall Of Chevrolet Bolts To Include All Vehicles Manufactured Between 2017 And 2022

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — GM expanded its Chevrolet Bolt recall Friday to all vehicles, including those that may have received an earlier recall repair for the fire risk issue. The expanded recall affects an additional 59,392 model year 2019-2022 vehicles that were not part of the previous recall announcements in November 2020 and July 2021. The recall now covers all Chevrolet Bolts manufactured between 2017 and 2022. GM is recalling the vehicles due to the risk of the high-voltage battery park catching fire. Owners should park their Chevrolet Bolts outside and away from structures and not charge them overnight. The vehicles should also be recharged after each use an, and owners should not wait until the batter is almost run down (deep discharge mode) before being charged back up. GM says that the vehicles should be set to the 90% state of charge limitation using Hilltop Reserve mode, which applies to the 2017 and 2018 model years, or Target Charge Level mode for 2019-2022 model years. If owners are unable to make these changes, GM says they should visit a local dealer immediately to have the change made. Bolt owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or chevy.com/boltevrecall for more information.
CarsGood News Network

German Company Makes Concrete to Charge Electric Vehicles From Roads With 95% Efficiency and Low Cost

Indiana could be the first state in the Union to have a wireless charging road that tops up your electric vehicle as you drive along it. As the 21st century rolls on, we’ve all had those one or two moments where we see some new technology and the pace of innovation really comes home to roost in our heads, normally with some recollection of Star Wars or Star Trek.
CarsFortune

GM will spend $1 billion to recall all Chevy Bolts, due to fire risk

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall raises questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all...
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Continues Selling Down Aged Chevy Silverado Medium Duty Models

General Motors continues to successfully sell down aged inventory of the Chevy Silverado Medium Duty truck. As of the end of July, 2020 Chevy Silverado Medium Duty inventory across U.S. Chevy dealers was around 1,000 units while 2021 Chevy Silverado Medium Duty was around 2,500 units, GM Authority has learned.
CarsPosted by
Popular Science

GM is recalling all its Bolts, but there’s no need to panic about EV safety

Last Friday, General Motors announced a sweeping new recall to its Bolt electric vehicles due to concerns related to defective batteries and the possibility of fire. The recall builds on previous notices, adding on more than 73,000 vehicles in the US and Canada. All told, the latest recall means that all Bolt electric vehicles are due back to GM, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notes.
CarsArs Technica

Misaligned factory robot may have sparked Chevy Bolt battery fires

GM announced last Friday that it was recalling every Chevrolet Bolt it had ever made, including the new electric utility vehicle model that debuted this year. After a string of fires affected Bolt models, the company traced the problem to two simultaneously occurring defects in the cars’ LG Chem-made batteries.
PoliticsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Chevy Bolt’s Billion-Dollar Battery Replacement Debacle Is Bad News for Joe Biden

GM brand Chevrolet will spend $1 billion on electric vehicle battery replacement for Chevrolet Bolt models. This news is unsurprising as GM has issued several Chevy Bolt recalls earlier this year. President Joe Biden praised GM’s Bolt for being American-made and union-built at a recent meeting with American automakers. Here’s why GM’s colossal recall is bad news for President Joe Biden and the entire U.S.
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can Detroit Really Make Half Its Vehicles Electric by 2030?

Last week, President Joe Biden and leaders of the United Auto Workers and the three Detroit automakers -- Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Chrysler parent Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) -- announced a bold goal: 40% to 50% of vehicles sold in the U.S. should be fully electric by 2030.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

GM's Chevy Bolt EV Fire Fiasco Could Cost $11,000 Per Car

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is not a car you want to be in right now. Numerous reports have surfaced over the last month of the little electric hatchback going up in smoke, prompting General Motors to warn owners not to park inside or charge their Bolts overnight. Although the issue has been known for a long time, GM hasn't always come to the party when customers lose their cars to fire, with one individual being told to sue if he's not happy with being left in debt with no car. It's a massive mess, but it seems that GM is finally taking responsibility.
CarsDetroit Free Press

GM to replace all battery modules in recalled Bolt EVs to lessen fire risk

General Motors will start replacing all of the lithium ion battery modules in thousands of recalled Chevrolet Bolt EVs to mitigate the risk of the cars catching fire. On Tuesday, GM said it has started mailing recall letters to the owners of the affected 68,600 Bolt EVs globally. The repairs could begin later this month, GM spokesman Dan Flores said.
CarsDetroit Free Press

Still no fix as GM scrambles 'around the clock' to end Chevy Bolt battery fires

On June 13, a 26-year-old Arizona woman woke up to find her 2017 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle charger's adaptor smoking and melted in her home garage. She was alarmed. She said she had not received any notice from her dealer or General Motors of a recall on her car. GM had first issued a recall on 68,000 of the 2017 through 2019 model year cars last November.

