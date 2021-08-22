American-Statesman's Central Texas top 10: New coach, same expectations for No. 3 Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK — When nose guard Murray Robinson and his Cedar Park teammates began fall camp earlier this month, the senior breathed a slight sigh of relief. Head coach Michael Quintero had taken over for Carl Abseck in the offseason, but things certainly felt familiar at practice. The drills remained the same, the schemes remained the same, and the schedule from workouts to weekday practices remained the same.www.statesman.com
