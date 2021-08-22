Cancel
MIND MATTERS: So much is in the doing

By Greg Smith Columnist
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy wife and I both work in service industries. We both do a lot of listening. She is a flight attendant who travels all over the world, walking up and down the aisles of Boeing and Airbus airplanes at 40,000 feet, listening to stories and responding to requests. I am a psychiatrist who is usually found sitting behind a desk, tapping away on a laptop, listening to stories and responding to requests. We have have many conversations about how people interact with each other, how they talk, how they ask questions, how they respond to demands and rules, and especially how they function under stress. I know you have seen the various YouTube videos of enraged, unruly passengers who have attacked cabin crew members over issues of mask wearing or alcohol consumption or some such. My wife has never been on the receiving end of one of those attacks, thank goodness, but she is aware of the possibilities every time she signs in for a flight. I have been hit twice and lunged at several other times but never seriously injured while doing my job. We do realize, as I am sure you do, that the last eighteen months has brought out the best and the worst in all of us, and part of that is the lack of attention to the social graces and the simple interactions and courtesies that we once paid each other as a matter of course.

