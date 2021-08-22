Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Northern California Wildfires: Where To Find Updates On Air Quality, Evacuations, And Official Information

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. The Latest: A spot fire from the Caldor Fire is burning on the north side of Highway 50 near Kyburz, meaning the fire has officially crossed the highway. That spot fire grew a bit on Sunday, but no other spot fires have been found north of the highway.

Sacramento, CA
