If you open a typical spice cabinet in the U.S., you’ll find a handful of small plastic bottles. Prominent up front will be granulated garlic, some dried basil, chile powder, sage left over from Thanksgiving one year, rosemary, cilantro, cumin—possibly cinnamon and nutmeg for baking. Open a spice cabinet in India, and it’s an entire world of spices and herbs and potions— secret family blends, medicinal vials and packets of seeds. The cost of these Indian spices are breathtaking compared to America’s. Chefs who travel have been known to carry theirs in a locked case. The flavors they create, evocative of all things exotic about India, can be incorporated into anyone’s kitchen. Here’s a rundown of favorites and ways to use them.