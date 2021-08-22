Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Threat for Hurricane Conditions Ended

hamlethub.com
 5 days ago

What a difference a day makes! Looks like we are all clear of Hurricane Henri (in our neck of the woods).  Tropical Storm Warning for all of Long Island and S CT, and Westchester.  Storm Surge Warnings continue for N Queens and Bronx and northern and eastern portions...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Henri#Hurricanes#Ct#Extreme Weather#Nj Hurricane Warnings#Sw Li
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Environmentaudacy.com

Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico's coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nora was expected to brush along past Mexico's Pacific Coast as a hurricane over the weekend ahead of a possible strike on the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could bring...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

Hurricane to be Ida still a major threat to central Gulf Coast

Beware the “I”s of August and September. It is no coincidence that many past (I) storm names have been retired from the name list... something that is done when a storm has a major impact to avoid future confusion. The “I” or number 9 storm of each season will typically fall within the timeframe of peak season so it makes sense many would be strong.
Texas StateWilson County News

Tropical Storm Ida aims for New Orleans, Texas Gulf Coast

As Texas marks the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, Louisiana and the Texas Gulf Coast are preparing for Tropical Storm Ida, predicted to become a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. No direct impacts are forecast for South Central Texas as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Dangerous Hurricane Ida headed for Gulf Coast, with threats for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have scattered showers and thunderstorms in progress across Alabama this afternoon; they are moving northwest and producing heavy rain and a good bit of lightning. But for a decent part of the state, the sky is partly to mostly sunny with temperatures mostly between 87 and 90 degrees. The weather won’t change much over the weekend; look for partly sunny days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet Saturday and Sunday is 25-35%, and highs will remain between 87 and 90 degrees for most communities.
EnvironmentWIVB

Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico’s coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nora is rolling toward a brush at possible hurricane strength along Mexico’s Pacific Coast and the Baja California peninsula over the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Nora is strengthening and could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend. Nora may...
Iberia Parish, LAkadn.com

Voluntary Evacuation Issued for Iberia Parish Due to Hurricane Ida

NEW IBERIA, La. - Iberia Parish, Louisiana is currently facing the imminent threat of high winds, heavy rains, storm surges and flooding as a result of Hurricane Ida currently located in the Caribbean Sea and quickly moving in the direction of the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Therefore, an Emergency Declaration was previously issued by me, which became effective at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico's coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A rapidly strengthening Tropical Storm Nora is rolling toward a brush at possible hurricane strength along Mexico’s Pacific Coast and the Baja California Peninsula over the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Nora is strengthening and could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the...
Environmentaudacy.com

Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico's coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A rapidly strengthening Tropical Storm Nora is rolling toward a brush at possible hurricane strength along Mexico’s Pacific Coast and the Baja California Peninsula over the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Nora could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend. Nora may...
Environmentrealtynewsreport.com

Hurricane Ida Threatens 941,392 Homes with Storm Surge

NEW ORLEANS – (Realty News Report) – Hurricane Ida, which is projected to attain Category 4 status, carries and extreme storm surge potential, with a total of 941,392 homes in the Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi coastal areas exposed to storm surge damage, according to CoreLogic. These homes have a combined...
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico's coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nora was forecast to reach hurricane force Saturday while nearing the Puerto Vallarta area and then head toward a close encounter with resorts at the tip of Baja California Peninsula. The weakened remnants may even bring rains later next week to the U.S. Southwest,...
Concordia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Concordia TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be rigorously underway. Prepare for considerable wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy