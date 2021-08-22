Hurricane Henri brings beaucoup rain to Hopewell
Hurricane Henri, which was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday morning, dumped huge amounts rain in New Jersey on its way to making landfall in Rhode Island. The national weather service reported that some parts of New Jersey received up to eight inches of rain. Hopewell Borough was the site of one the greatest amounts of rainfall in the state, with more than six inches overnight, while Pennington received about three inches and western Hopewell Township received about two inches.mercerme.com
