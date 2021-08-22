Ellis Park Early Entries, Saturday August 28th, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Indian Springs (L), 117A. Rodriguez7-10-6Bonnie Pittman. 4Zoffa (L), 118B. Hernandez, Jr.2-4-5J. Desormeaux. 5My Pal Johnny (L), 118J. Johnson10-11-xRobert Radcliffe. 6Tiz Life (L), 118M. Garcia4-4-10Steve Hobby. 7Destined for Honor (L), 124J. Burke5-9-4Byron Hughes. 8Cochise (L), 118C. Hernandez6-9-7Ben Colebrook. 9Awesummer (L), 118A. Beschizza3-5-2Steve Margolis. Copyright 2021 The...www.ftimes.com
