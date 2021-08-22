Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saugatuck, MI

One Killed In Saugatuck Crash

wirx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person has died in a crash into the water in Saugatuck. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy arrived to the area near Lucy Street shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday and found the vehicle in the water. The passenger had been yelling that the driver was trapped in the vehicle. The passenger was released from the scene unhurt, but the driver was pronounced dead after being removed from the vehicle by the deputy. No names have been released.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
Saugatuck, MI
Accidents
Saugatuck, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Allegan County, MI
City
Saugatuck, MI
Allegan County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Water#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy