One Killed In Saugatuck Crash

One person has died in a crash into the water in Saugatuck. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy arrived to the area near Lucy Street shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday and found the vehicle in the water. The passenger had been yelling that the driver was trapped in the vehicle. The passenger was released from the scene unhurt, but the driver was pronounced dead after being removed from the vehicle by the deputy. No names have been released.