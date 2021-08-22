Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Brad Hoss

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agkl6_0bZbirf700
Courtesy of Stephanie Beatriz/Instagram

Time for a new role! Stephanie Beatriz and her husband, Brad Hoss, have welcomed their first baby together, confirming the news via Instagram on Sunday, August 22.

“BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa’s Pipa car seat,” the 40-year-old In the Heights star captioned an Instagram post of her little one buckled into her car seat. “Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool.”

The pair brought their newborn daughter home last week, Hoss, 39, captioned the same image on his page. “My precious cargo,” he wrote. “It’s been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way.”

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star announced in June that she was starting a family with the marketing director. “Mom and Dad (for real tho),” the actress captioned an Instagram photo showing her baby bump.

Later that same week, the Argentina native cradled her budding belly at the premiere of In the Heights, in which she played Carla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxXca_0bZbirf700
Brad Hoss and Stephanie Beatriz Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Beatriz and Hoss got engaged in 2017, one year after the model came out as bisexual. Ahead of wedding the actor, the bride-to-be wrote an essay for GQ about how their marriage wouldn’t make her “any less queer.”

She explained in June 2018, “Here’s the thing about sexual drive that some people like to deny: It’s around even after you commit to one partner. You may still want to fantasize about people, want to kiss them, to f–k them. Or maybe you do none of the above, but the kinds of people you were and are attracted to are still the kinds of people you were and are attracted to. I know I’m bi.”

She noted that being out felt “scary sometimes,” writing, “I feel like an outsider so often. But those moments of discomfort are worth it, because living authentically gives me so much joy and feels so honest and good. In October, I will marry a heterosexual man. We’ll make vows that I will take very seriously — till death do us part. But I’ll be bi till the day I die, baby, and I vow to myself to always sing that truth.”

Beatriz and Hoss tied the knot four months later in Los Angeles. She documented her wedding prep via Instagram — including her “cold and … zit.”

The Stephens College grad wrote, “I have the power to turn this around. I’m choosing today to focus on how excited I am to start a new chapter of life with the most unbelievable partner.”

After the ceremony, the Short Term 12 star gave her followers a “zit update,” adding, “[I’m] very happy [and] very tired.”

Beatriz is best known for her role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. When Fox canceled the show in May 2018, NBC picked it up. “SQUAD YOU DID IT!” she tweeted at the time.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephens College#Nuna Usa#Pipa#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Mike Appel

Next steps! On Tuesday, August 17, Ashley Jacobs announced that she had given birth to her and husband Mike Appel’s first child together, son Grayson. “The happiest, most surreal, and exhausting weekend of our lives,” the Southern Charm alum, 36, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Our baby boy is here. It’s hard to put into words how I feel because ‘in love’ feels like an understatement. God is good. #AppelPartyof3.”
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star lands next lead movie role in new comedy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero is set to star opposite Shrill's Luka Jones in Bar Fight, a new comedy from The Orville's Jim Mahoney. The movie, which is said to have wrapped production in Los Angeles this week (via Deadline), follows exes Nina and Allen, who try to keep their break-up as amicable as possible by splitting everything in their lives 50/50.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

90210’s Shenae Grimes-Beech Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Child With Husband Josh Beech

Welcome to the family! Shenae Grimes-Beech gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Josh Beech on Friday, August 13. The “Unzipped” podcast host, 31, announced the news via Instagram on Saturday, August 14. “🖤Kingsley Taylor Beech🖤 Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion! 🎃,” she wrote alongside a pair of black-and-white hospital photos. “Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andy Samberg Full of Feels for Final Season

Two Saturday Night Live alumni catch up as Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg came on Late Night to talk about the series' eighth and final season with host Seth Meyers. The two began with Meyers talking about how he knows Samberg for always having a cold and how Samberg talked about how it ran in the family. The two caught up on SNL and how they're currently dealing with COVID. When it came to Samberg's series, the star opened up about various outtakes involved shooting the final season particularly the moments like when it would be the last time a character might practice their quirk.
TV SeriesVox

Watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the “defund the police” era

At the beginning of its eighth and final season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC’s venerable comedy about New York City cops, has found itself desperately outrunning its own fantasy. The series is a largely conventional TV comedy, and as such, it’s always peddled an idealistic vision of a workplace where everybody treats...
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Saying Goodbye to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Is More Painful If You’re Latinx

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a rare show, and not just because it’s a hilarious long-running network comedy in the golden age of streaming. The series—which is about to take its final bow with season 8—features not one but two Latina leads in its stacked cast, an unfortunate rarity in entertainment these days. While this might not seem like a big deal to the casual fan, it means a lot to me and many other Latinx viewers who have struggled to see themselves reflected on TV for years.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to play Batwoman in new DC movie

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz has signed on to play Batwoman in a new DC animated movie. Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz in the NBC police comedy, will be lending her voice to Catwoman: Hunted alongside a huge ensemble cast packed with experienced voice actors, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Catwoman:...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: Jake and Amy Have Trouble ‘Balancing’ (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 4, “Balancing.”]. It’s an episode many a sitcom arrives at: New parents, overwhelmed with the responsibility but desperate to cling to their pre-baby lives, maintain that everything is fine and that they can have it all. That’s exactly...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Takes Down the ‘Blue Flu’ (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3, “Blue Flu.”]. There’s a mysterious illness spreading throughout the precincts. It affects only NYPD officers, and it started after one officer complained he found a mouse in a burrito from a local restaurant and believes he was “targeted” as a result of his profession. Then, miraculously, every uniformed officer came down with “mono.” Suspicious? Yep. Mythical? Oh, absolutely.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Baby With Tony McGill

Welcome to the world! After a month off of social media, Caitríona Balfe returned on Wednesday, August 18 with the sweetest surprise. “I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human,” the Outlander star, 41, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of the infant holding her fingers. “We are so grateful for this little soul … that he chose us to be his parents.”
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Stephanie Beatriz

Showing 1 - 15 of 15 articles tagged "Stephanie Beatriz" Beatriz announced Sunday that she and husband Brad Hoss have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rosaline. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz: "I'm pregnant!" Beatriz and her husband, fellow actor Brad Hoss, announced they are expecting their first child. Posted...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Sneak Peek: Jake Fights With Terry Over a Case (VIDEO)

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine gang are up to their usual shenanigans in the upcoming fourth episode of the final season. In an exclusive sneak peek from the installment, “Balancing,” Jake (Andy Samberg) is sticking to his guns during a debriefing lead by Terry (Terry Crews). The clip, above, sees Terry open up the conversation by providing details surrounding a crime they’re the Nine-Nine is going to be working on.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: A Bad Arrest Leads to Real Trouble for Jake (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 episode 6, “The Setup.”]. It’s no secret that Jake (Andy Samberg) likes being involved in, well, just about everything. When there’s an interesting or exciting case — or a case that closely resembles something that happened in a movie — he wants to be part of it. Desperately. But unfortunately, that leads him astray in “The Setup.” Or does it?
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Grant Gustin’s Wife Andrea ‘LA’ Thoma Gives Birth, Welcomes Their 1st Baby

The Flash has entered fatherhood! Grant Gustin and his wife, Andrea “LA” Thoma, have welcomed their first baby. “Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed,” the new mom, 33, captioned a Tuesday, August 17, Instagram photo of their baby girl’s feet. “We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 E01 Review: Too Many Awkward Conversations

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been one of the few procedurals in the past that's actually tried to address abuse from within law enforcement, but in the season eight premiere "The Good Ones" as star Stephanie Beatriz's Rosa Diaz says near the end of the episode, "an extreme in the other direction." There are minor spoilers for the episode to establish how the episode means well but tried way too hard with all its arcs.
Brooklyn, NYhollywoodintoto.com

It’s Official: Woke Elites Bullied ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to Hail BLM

George Floyd’s death following an altercation with Minneapolis police changed Hollywood like it did the culture at large. Suddenly, depicting heroic cops in any capacity became “problematic” to the woke elites – from Hollywood denizens to the reporters covering the industry. Long-running shows like “Live PD” and “Cops” got their pinks slips within a matter of weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy