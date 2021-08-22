Catawba Library Hosts Performances Inspired By NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts

If you’re an NPR fan, you’ve probably heard of Tiny Desk Concerts. If not, here’s a crash course: Since 2008, artists have been performing at the NPR headquarters desk of “All Songs Considered” host Bob Boilen. Over the years, the concerts have become something of a pop culture rite of passage, with guests ranging from Wilco to Lizzo to Yo-Yo Ma. The pandemic switched the format to Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts, but the spirit is still very much intact.