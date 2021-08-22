Cancel
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Collier County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Collier and south central Hendry Counties through 345 PM EDT At 253 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Hendry Correctional to 8 miles south of Ave Maria. Movement was northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ave Maria, Immokalee, Golden Gate Estates, Hendry Correctional, Orangetree, Big Corkscrew Island, Miles City, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Sunniland and Bunker Hill. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

