Carson City, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 11:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Smoke Expected to Continue Much of This Week * With prevailing west to southwest winds each day, smoke and air quality impacts will continue across the Sierra into western Nevada much of this week. * Specifically Susanville, Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Reno, Carson City, and Minden are likely to see the greatest smoke impacts. However, most of the region will experience prolonged periods with smoke and haze. * There is potential for some temporary improvements in air quality each afternoon and evening for some areas. However exactly where and for how long remains low confidence. You can find local air quality measurements at fire.airnow.gov along with safety recommendations.

alerts.weather.gov

