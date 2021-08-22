Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Lancaster; Northumberland; Richmond The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Northumberland County in eastern Virginia Southeastern Richmond County in east central Virginia Lancaster County in eastern Virginia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 253 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Heathsville, or near Robley, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lancaster around 335 PM EDT. Kilmarnock, Fair Port and Wicomico Church around 345 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lara, Byrdton, Browns Store, Somers, Weems, Regina, Mollusk, Alfonso, Brook Vale and Nuttsville. # # HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH