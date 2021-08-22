Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 11:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MST TODAY FOR GILA COUNTY Flood waters have receded below action stage. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Gila County, AZ
