Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Will Anderson creates havoc for Alabama defense

By Stephen Samra about 13 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTL1N_0bZbiEg800
UA Athletics / Collegiate Images / Getty Images

Will Anderson is living up to his nickname at Alabama camp, as ‘The Terminator’ is wreaking havoc. Nick Saban raved about the linebacker in his press conference on Saturday.

“He’s been really good. Will is probably the guy that creates more havoc for our defense in terms of his ability to pass rush,” said Saban, via the team’s YouTube channel. “He’s a more complete player now and understands the whole scheme, is very diverse as a player in terms of what he can do.

“He’s had a really good camp, and it’s gonna be important that we continue to develop some other guys off the edge so they can’t just feature, worry about him.”

It’s high praise for the linebacker who showed great promise last season. Now entering his second season with the Crimson Tide, Anderson seems to be improving as he spends more time in Tuscaloosa.

Last year, he accumulated seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a freshman. Furthermore, his seven sacks ranked him second on the team in the category, one behind former Alabama defensive star, Christian Barmore.

Moreover, the lionshare of Anderson’s sacks came in the last month of the season. He played his best when the lights were the brightest, leaving games against LSU and Florida with two sacks in each contest.

“My confidence grew.”

Surprisingly, Anderson mentioned that the biggest factor in the change was growing more confident.

“I would most definitely say my confidence,” Anderson said, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com. “My confidence clicked for me. Me being confident in myself, knowing — I always knew my job, but I was always trying to play it safe a little bit. And I think when I just took the game for what it was and grew into myself and said, ‘OK, this is your job, now let’s play football, let’s be Will Anderson.’ My confidence grew, and I think that’s what helped me midway through the end of the season.”

Evidently, his confidence carried over into his sophomore season. If Saban is willing to heap praise on you in a press conference, you must be catching his eye.

“I’m kind of ashamed because I’ve never even watched the movie.”

While he may possess one of the best nicknames in all of college football, Anderson has never even seen the classic featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I’m kind of ashamed because I’ve never even watched the movie ‘The Terminator,’” said Anderson, per Casagrande. “But I like the name, it’s a good name. I guess when I looked it up and people were telling me what the meaning of it, I said, ‘OK, it can stay.’ But it’s great. I like it.”

While Saban may have to ensure that his linebacker watches the movie this season, everything will be fine if Will Anderson continues to catch eyes on film in 2021.

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
879
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, AL
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Crimson Tide#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Nick Saban again has sharp words for Jahleel Billingsley

Alabama coach Nick Saban again delivered sharp words for junior tight end Jahleel Billingsley after the Tide’s second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. Billingsley missed time early in camp because of what Saban called “COVID protocols” and had to “work his way back up the depth chart” after returning. Asked...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nick Saban Had 1 Main Reason For Rejecting Texas

After Mack Brown left Texas football back in 2013, the program went all out searching for its next big-time head coach. Going after the biggest name in college football, the Longhorns reportedly offered Alabama head coach Nick Saban the job and a $100 million contract — but one thing kept him away.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban says only 1 Alabama player remains unvaccinated

Alabama continues to be among the leaders in college sports programs that have players vaccinated. But the Crimson Tide aren’t perfect, as coach Nick Saban explained. “All but one of our guys has been vaccinated, but it could still be an issue,” Saban told Mark Schlabach of ESPN. “They say if 90% [of your team] is vaccinated, you’re OK, but who knows? At least if you’re vaccinated you don’t have to quarantine guys.”
Texas StateYardbarker

Why did Nick Saban turn down Texas job in 2013?

Nick Saban supposedly entertained the idea of leaving Alabama to coach at Texas years ago, but he ultimately turned down a massive offer from the Longhorns. We may now have a better understanding of why. SEC Network host Paul Finebaum said during an appearance on the “Saturday Down South” podcast...
Footballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reveals reason for Jahleel Billingsley's recent practice absences

Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley was projected to have a bigger role in the Crimson Tide offense in 2021. However, when fall practices started, Billingsley wasn’t taking the field with his teammates. A few days ago, coach Nick Saban addressed the absences, but didn’t provide any specifics. After practice on Wednesday,...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Steve Spurrier says Florida will upset Alabama this season

He has not been the head coach of the Florida Gators since 2001, but Steve Spurrier wants the smoke when it comes to Alabama. During his 11 seasons with the Gators (1990-01), he faced the Crimson Tide nine times. Spurrier was 6-3 against Alabama; however, the Tide defeated him twice in 1999. Dan Mullen has not fared well against Nick Saban. He struggled against him at Mississippi State and lost to him last year at Florida. The Gators came up short in the SEC Championship Game versus Saban.
Alabama State247Sports

NIL: Alabama's Nick Saban says equality in locker room is his 'biggest concern' as players ink deals

A new era of NCAA athletics has arrived after athletes received the green light earlier in the summer to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness, and Nick Saban isn't oblivious to the challenges that could be on the horizon as teams navigate uncharted waters. In a recent, wide-ranging Q&A with ESPN, Saban was asked about the impact of NIL in the locker room after he previously hinted in July that quarterback Bryce Young had already netted nearly $1 million in endorsement, and he didn't hesitate to voice concerns about equality -- or lack thereof -- in the Crimson Tide locker room.
FootballPosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban provides strong response on Australian punter James Burnip

For Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide, even a competition at punter is worthy of voicing your opinion. Following his team’s first scrimmage, Saban spoke specifically about his 6-foot-6, 216 pound Australian punter, James Burnip. “He did a good job today,” Saban said, per Alabama Football on YouTube. “We have competition...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
AL.com

What peak does Nick Saban have left to climb?

How this dynasty all began is difficult to remember for Alabama’s starting running back. Brian Robinson is from Tuscaloosa and grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide. He can’t recall a time when Alabama football wasn’t this generational college football monolith that now towers over the sport like some enormous mountaintop in the clouds.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Henry To'o To'o has been big addition for Alabama's defense

Linebacker Henry To’o To’o was a huge offseason addition to Alabama’s defense. The Tennessee transfer has already made a big impact on the team. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is glad to have gotten such a talented transfer to help offset some of Alabama’s losses since last season. Alabama is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy