Nick Saban says Alabama wide receiver room will be a work in progress

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
Alabama has a lot of production to replace at wide receiver this season. The receiver room took a big hit when both Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle were first round NFL Draft picks. As Bryce Young takes over as Alabama’s quarterback, he still looks to have a few capable receivers to throw to.

John Metchie is set to lead Alabama’s wide receiver room

With Waddle sidelined for much of last season, Metchie played a big role on Alabama’s offense. On the year, Metchie was Alabama’s second-leading receiver with 55 receptions, 916 yards and six touchdowns. Head coach Nick Saban has had a receiver with at least 1,200 yards in each of the past three seasons. While Metchie looks poised to become Alabama’s next top wideout, Slade Bolden and freshman Jojo Earle could play big roles as well.

Last season, Bolden caught 24 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. Earle, a former high school track star, comes in after a highly productive high school career on the gridiron. In his junior year of high school, Earle caught 84 balls with 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 429 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns on the ground.

In addition to Waddle and Smith, Alabama loses quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris on offense among others. Alabama is also transitioning from Steve Sarkisian to Bill O’Brien at offensive coordinator.

Saban: Wide receiver room will be a work in progress

Metchie has struggled with injuries throughout camp, but Saban said that he is progressing. It will not be easy to replace the incredible production that Alabama lost to the NFL. Saban does think that they have enough talent on the roster to ease that transition.

“We’ve been trying to manage Metchie through, he’s coming off of a couple surgeries,” Saban said on Saturday when asked about Alabama’s receivers. “Coming back, he’s played really well when he’s had the opportunity. He made some big plays today. And Slade is doing good. Jojo Earle is doing good. A couple of the other freshmen guys are coming along.

“I think it’s going to be a bit of a work in progress with this group, but I do think we have enough talent there to have some really good players that can play fast and be explosive. Obviously, John Metchie is the guy that has the most experience doing that. We feel like he’s getting more and more healthy and I thought he played fast today.”

