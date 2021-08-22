Cancel
World

Haitians Return to Quake-Damaged Churches, Gangs Offer Aid

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian gang leader on Sunday offered a truce and help for communities shattered by a devastating earthquake — potentially offering a break for a relief effort that has been plagued by hijacked aid trucks and disorder. The offer came as many Haitians resumed services...

