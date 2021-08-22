The Truth About Meredith Vieira And Matt Lauer's Relationship

Meredith Vieira is one of the most recognizable journalists on television and has earned a long list of credentials throughout her 46 years in the industry. According to the Los Angeles Times, Vieira was the youngest correspondent ever hired by CBS' news magazine program "60 Minutes" in 1989. She worked there for two years before she went to have her second child. Unfortunately, she was let go after then-producer Don Hewitt wouldn't allow her to work part-time — a decision she felt was unfair at the time.