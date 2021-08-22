Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The Truth About Meredith Vieira And Matt Lauer's Relationship

By Vinney Wong
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meredith Vieira is one of the most recognizable journalists on television and has earned a long list of credentials throughout her 46 years in the industry. According to the Los Angeles Times, Vieira was the youngest correspondent ever hired by CBS' news magazine program "60 Minutes" in 1989. She worked there for two years before she went to have her second child. Unfortunately, she was let go after then-producer Don Hewitt wouldn't allow her to work part-time — a decision she felt was unfair at the time.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronan Farrow
Person
Matt Lauer
Person
Meredith Vieira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Nbc#Television#The Los Angeles Times#Cbs#Usa Today#The La Times#Nbc News#Rainn#National Helpline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy